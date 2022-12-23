Gov. warns people to get where they need to be before potential flash freeze

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor urged people in the state to limit their travel before a potential flash freeze on Friday night.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state was expected to receive another burst of high winds Friday afternoon that may cause more outages on top of what happened in the morning.

In addition to that, temperatures were expected to drop. Because crews couldn’t pre-treat the roads in the rain, road conditions could become slick.

“We are going to see temperatures plummet around dusk on Friday evening, and these wet conditions could freeze over very quickly,” Lamont said. “When this happens, roads are going to get icy. Transportation crews are unable to pre-treat the roads at the moment because the heavy rainfall that we are experiencing right now would just wash any treatment away. Crews are on standby and waiting for the rain to stop so they can apply treatment to the roads. I strongly urge everyone to get to where you need to be before temperatures drop this evening because the roads will become very slick.”

Lamont said his administration took steps to respond to the storm.

He said the state Department of Motor Vehicles issued an emergency order suspending certain state rules regarding limitations on the intrastate transportation of gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, biodiesel, and propane. The order was issued in order to ensure that homes and businesses can receive fuel as needed, particularly as temperatures are dropping and outages continue. The order expires on Tuesday.

Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol was put in place for Friday at 6 p.m. through noon on Tuesday. Shelters and warming centers were opened throughout the state. Anyone in need of shelter should call 211 to get connected to nearby locations. Transportation can be provided.

Lamont also urged people not to visit state parks, as a number of them had downed trees. Closures were in place at Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme, Gillette Castle State Park in East Haddam, and Topsmead State Forest in Litchfield.

Public transit is continuing to operate statewide, Lamont said. However, there are some delays and service disruptions on certain lines. Anyone planning to use public transit is urged to check with the respective transit operator for the latest updates.

