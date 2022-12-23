Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Greyhound offers free bus rides to runaway youth

Greyhound started the free program in 1987 to show its commitment to servicing communities...
Greyhound started the free program in 1987 to show its commitment to servicing communities nationwide.(Greyhound Bus Lines)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:01 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Greyhound bus lines is once again offering free rides to help people in need this holiday season.

It’s part of the transportation company’s Home Free program.

For 35 years, Greyhound has helped runaways, homeless persons and exploited youth reunite with their families or legal guardians with a free bus ticket home or to a stable and safe place.

Greyhound started the free program in 1987 to show its commitment to servicing communities nationwide.

The partnership has helped over 18,000 families by providing free bus tickets.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Storm intensity - WFSB
Technical Discussion: ALERTs for wind and rain, also a dangerous combo of cold & wind!
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows the test-firing of what it says...
North Korea fires ballistic missiles after US-South Korea drills
coastal flooding old saybrook - WFSB
Shoreline communities brace for potential flooding, followed by possible flash freeze
Nepalese police escort Charles Sobhraj, in brown cap, to the immigration office, in Kathmandu,...
Notorious French serial killer freed from Nepal prison
rain and wind threat - New London
Wind, rain from storm impact New London area