Passenger train crashes into vehicle obstructing tracks in Meriden

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Traffic is being detoured after a passenger train crashed into a vehicle obstructing the tracks.

Meriden police say they responded to Britannia Street for a 2 car motor vehicle accident with minor injuries at around 7:26 p.m.

After the crash, one of the vehicles was left partially obstructing the northbound tracks.

As Meriden police tried to alert Amtrak of the obstruction, a passenger train traveling northbound struck the vehicle.

Traffic is being detoured as the crash in cleaned.

The car was unoccupied and there are no reported injuries at this time, according to police.

Amtrak police are investigating the second crash involving the passenger train.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

