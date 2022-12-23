Pedestrian fatally injured in Norwich crash

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian in Norwich has died after a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Hickory Street and Golden Street.

Police say they responded to the area just after 4:30 p.m.

Serious injuries were reported.

The victim was transported to W.W. Backus Hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The victims identity is being withheld at the time.

The Norwich Police Department encourages anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Lt. Thomas Lazzaro or Sergeant Richard Cannata at (860) 886-5561 ext. 6.

