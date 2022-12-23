Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Rain and wind bring down wires and tree limbs

(WHNS)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Due to the high impact storm, the following is a list of areas with downed traffic signals, tree limbs, and wires along the roads.

West Hartford police reported that a single car motor vehicle accident at Farmington Avenue and South Main Street that caused damage to one of the traffic control signal poles. As a result, all traffic control signals at the intersection are on flash.

Tolland police stated that there are multiple locations with trees and wires down: 165 Walbridge Road, 295 Crystal Lake Road, 167 Mountain Spring Road, Old Stafford Road, Sugar Hill Road.

According to CTRoads, they indicated a few areas with trees and wires down:

Durham - Route 97 is closed at Sandhill Road due to a fallen tree in wires at approximately 4:44 a.m.

North Haven - Route 17 both directions are closed at Bernard Road because of a fallen tree on wires at approximately 6:27 a.m.

Griswold - Route 201 is closed at Sibicky Road with a tree down in wires at approximately 6:39 a.m.

Avon - Route 167 is closed at Sudbury Way due to a tree down in some wires at approximately 6:38 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

coastal flooding old saybrook - WFSB
Shoreline communities brace for potential flooding, followed by possible flash freeze
A tree blocks a road in the area of the Andover-Hebron line.
Storm knocks out power to tens of thousands of customers
Storm intensity - WFSB
Technical Discussion: ALERTs for wind and rain, also a dangerous combo of cold & wind!
rain and wind threat - New London
Wind, rain from storm impact New London area