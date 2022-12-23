Shoppers cram in last minute gift shopping with storm preparations

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - We’re starting to see the early effects of the winter storm heading our way.

Soon, stores will be closing for the night and may not reopen until the weather gets better.

Eversource has said that there could possibly be 400,000 customers without power by the time this storm is over.

That is why people are rushing to shopping centers for not only gifts, but groceries too.

Channel 3 talked to people who were doing some last minute shopping for both gifts and groceries.

On a Thursday evening, they said it is not often you see this number of people out even for holiday shopping but everybody is trying to prepare for the storm to come.

Some folks have ordered pick-up while others are waiting in long lines to check-out.

“I think people are getting more wise about food storage. If you’ve lived here a while then you know the storms only last a little while and the state does a good job plowing the roads so you’ll be back out no matter how bad the storm is,” said Adrian Mycek.

Holiday shoppers pack stores ahead of storm

