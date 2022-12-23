Shoreline communities brace for potential flooding, followed by possible flash freeze

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Along the shoreline, coastal communities could have their hands full with Friday’s storm.

Everything from rain and wind to flooding and even a freeze was on the table.

As of early Friday morning, Old Saybrook received plenty of rain and strong winds. It, like the City of New London, has been focused on the potential for flooding with high tide due to arrive later in the morning.

Low tide was around 3:30 a.m.

When high tide arrives, officials said there will also be an onshore wind that pushes the water towards the shore. With that, low-lying coastal communities could have to deal with a high tide up to 3 feet higher than what they normally see.

In addition to the flooding, high winds were also a concern. Then there was the issue for the potential for a flash freeze later Friday evening when the temperatures plummet.

That’s something public works crews said they will be keeping an eye on. They told Channel 3 on Thursday that the hope was that the wind could help dry the roads before the temperature swing.

