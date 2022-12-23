Storm brings tree down onto home in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A large tree came down onto a home in Manchester during the storm on Friday.

The homeowner, David White, told Channel 3 that it was an 100 foot oak that damaged his home on White Street.

No one was hurt when a tree crashed into a home on White Street in Manchester the morning of Dec. 23. (WFSB)

The police and fire departments responded.

The wind gusts in Connecticut aren’t playing around. This Oak tree fell on the back of this home around 5:45 this morning. We’re on White Street in Manchester. Homeowner Dave White just celebrated his birthday last night- and woke up to this @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/gJGwr4iRrQ — Dylan Fearon (@DylanFearon_) December 23, 2022

White said that no one was hurt, but rain was coming into his home.

