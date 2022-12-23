Storm brings tree down onto home in Manchester
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A large tree came down onto a home in Manchester during the storm on Friday.
The homeowner, David White, told Channel 3 that it was an 100 foot oak that damaged his home on White Street.
The police and fire departments responded.
White said that no one was hurt, but rain was coming into his home.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.
