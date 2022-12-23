Contests
Storm brings tree down onto home in Manchester

A storm on Dec. 23 brought a tree down to a home on White Street in Manchester, its homeowner...
By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A large tree came down onto a home in Manchester during the storm on Friday.

The homeowner, David White, told Channel 3 that it was an 100 foot oak that damaged his home on White Street.

No one was hurt when a tree crashed into a home on White Street in Manchester the morning of...
The police and fire departments responded.

White said that no one was hurt, but rain was coming into his home.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.

Channel 3's Weather Tracker captures the road conditions on Friday December 23.

