Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Storm knocks out power to tens of thousands of customers

A tree blocks a road in the area of the Andover-Hebron line.
A tree blocks a road in the area of the Andover-Hebron line.(Marcella MacDonald / iWitness)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - A storm that brought high wind gusts and heavy rain across the state also knocked out power for tens of thousands of customers.

As of 6:45 a.m. on Friday, Eversource reported 68,732 customers without power.

Newtown had more than 3,000 itself. Simsbury and Waterbury had more than 2,000. Danbury, Hebron, Morris, Ridgefield and Wilton reported more than 1,000.

United Illuminating reported 4,119 outages, mostly in Woodbridge and Milford.

Keep an eye on the forecast here.

Download the WFSB Weather App here to track the storm on mobile devices.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

coastal flooding old saybrook - WFSB
Shoreline communities brace for potential flooding, followed by possible flash freeze
Rain and wind bring down wires and tree limbs
Storm intensity - WFSB
Technical Discussion: ALERTs for wind and rain, also a dangerous combo of cold & wind!
rain and wind threat - New London
Wind, rain from storm impact New London area