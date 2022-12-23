Storm knocks out power to tens of thousands of customers

(WFSB) - A storm that brought high wind gusts and heavy rain across the state also knocked out power for tens of thousands of customers.

As of 6:45 a.m. on Friday, Eversource reported 68,732 customers without power.

Newtown had more than 3,000 itself. Simsbury and Waterbury had more than 2,000. Danbury, Hebron, Morris, Ridgefield and Wilton reported more than 1,000.

United Illuminating reported 4,119 outages, mostly in Woodbridge and Milford.

Keep an eye on the forecast here.

Download the WFSB Weather App here to track the storm on mobile devices.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.