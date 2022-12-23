Two men were arrested for cocaine trafficking

WATERBURY, CT. (WFSB) - Waterbury police said they arrested two men in possession of six kilograms of cocaine.

Christopher Jusino-Rodriguez, 30, and Chaddiel Ferrer, 28, also had nine firearms, including an AR-15 rifle and $132,365 in cash.

Both men were arrested on state charges on October 20 and released on bond.

A total of approximately 18 kilograms of cocaine have been seized during the investigation.

The indictment, which was returned on December 7, 2022, charged Jusino-Rodriguez and Ferrer with one count conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

The indictment was unsealed following Ferrer’s federal arrest on December 21.

Jusino-Rodriguez was arrested on the indictment on December 14.

Both defendants are detained pending trial.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.