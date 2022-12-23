Wind, rain from storm impact New London area

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Rain and wind impacted the City of New London on Friday morning.

An Early Warning Weather Alert was in place at Channel 3 for both. Of particular concern was the potential for coastal flooding.

High tide at its worst was expected around 8:45 a.m. on Friday.

Add the wind to that and it’s a recipe for power outages.

Eversource believed up to 380,000 of its customers could lose power at some point on Friday.

It called in extra crews to help from all over the east coast, even as far north as Canada as far south and west as Texas.

Those crews have been in hotels on standby, ready to help in Connecticut.

Tree trimmers have also been working hard to remove dangerous limbs and hazardous trees.

They focused on the ones they thought could come down on Friday because of gusty winds.

