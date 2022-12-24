Cornwall’s historic covered bridge closed after trailer causes damage

CORNWALL, CT (WFSB) – Cornwall’s historic covered bridge is closed after a trailer hit several wood beams.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) said a backhoe was towed through the bridge on Friday.

The bridge, which is near the intersection of Route 128 and Route 7, suffered serious damage.

“CTDOT engineers took immediate action to stabilize the bridge,” officials said.

State police said no injuries were reported.

“The West Cornwall Covered Bridge is one of the last covered bridges in Connecticut that carries vehicular traffic,” the DOT said.

It has been in operation since 1864.

The bridge will be shut down until further notice because permanent repairs need to be made, the DOT said.

