Generator causes causes carbon monoxide incident at home in Barkhamsted
BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WFSB) - A local fire department is issuing a warning after responding to a carbon monoxide incident at a home in Barkhamsted.
The residents’ CO detector went off Friday evening and alerted the residents to a moderate level of CO in the home.
The Pleasant Valley Fire Volunteer Fire Department responded and ventilated the home in two hours.
A gas-powered generator caused the carbon monoxide incident, the fire department said.
The generator’s exhaust was pointed at the residence as it was running.
In a post on Facebook the Pleasant Valley Fire Department writes:
“Remember when running a generator make sure it’s far enough away from the house and the exhaust is pointed away from the residence.”
A few other generator safety tips include:
- Never use a generator in a garage even with the door open
- Place portable generators outdoors at least 20 feet away from all doors, windows, and vent openings
- Install carbon monoxide (CO) alarms in your home
- Turn off generators and let them cool down before refueling - Never refuel a generator while its hot
- Properly store and label the generator’s fuel
- Use caution when plugging in appliances
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.