Generator causes causes carbon monoxide incident at home in Barkhamsted

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WFSB) - A local fire department is issuing a warning after responding to a carbon monoxide incident at a home in Barkhamsted.

The residents’ CO detector went off Friday evening and alerted the residents to a moderate level of CO in the home.

The Pleasant Valley Fire Volunteer Fire Department responded and ventilated the home in two hours.

A gas-powered generator caused the carbon monoxide incident, the fire department said.

The generator’s exhaust was pointed at the residence as it was running.

In a post on Facebook the Pleasant Valley Fire Department writes:

“Remember when running a generator make sure it’s far enough away from the house and the exhaust is pointed away from the residence.”

A few other generator safety tips include:

  • Never use a generator in a garage even with the door open
  • Place portable generators outdoors at least 20 feet away from all doors, windows, and vent openings
  • Install carbon monoxide (CO) alarms in your home
  • Turn off generators and let them cool down before refueling - Never refuel a generator while its hot
  • Properly store and label the generator’s fuel
  • Use caution when plugging in appliances

