Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford damaged by high winds

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The roof of the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford has been damaged after Fridays storm.

High winds have caused damage across the state with the highest gusts being between 50 and 60 mph.

Wallingford police said they responded to the Oakdale Theatre at 5:21 a.m. for a report of debris blowing into nearby properties.

Channel 3 reached out to the theatre who said no shows will be impacted by the damage.

Crews could be seen working on the roof to clear debris.

