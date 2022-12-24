Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford damaged by high winds

Wallingford police responded for the report of debris blowing into nearby properties.
Wallingford police responded for the report of debris blowing into nearby properties.(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The roof of the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford has been damaged after Fridays storm.

High winds have caused damage across the state with the highest gusts being between 50 and 60 mph.

Wallingford police said they responded to the Oakdale Theatre at 5:21 a.m. for a report of debris blowing into nearby properties.

Channel 3 reached out to the theatre who said no shows will be impacted by the damage.

Crews could be seen working on the roof to clear debris.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Damage to the historic covered bridge in Cornwall.
Cornwall’s historic covered bridge closed after trailer causes damage
A very merry Christmas weekend
Family Friday: A very merry Christmas weekend
Large tree lands on house in Manchester
VIDEO: Large tree lands on house in Manchester
Thousands still without power Friday evening
VIDEO: Thousands still without power Friday evening