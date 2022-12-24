Police: 1 dead after vehicle goes airborne, crashes into embankment in Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A 22-year-old Danbury man died in a single vehicle accident early Saturday morning on I-84 Westbound.

Police say they were dispatched to calls for a motor vehicle accident shortly after 3 A.M.

A 2016 Honda CR-V driven by Jorge Martinez, 22-years-old of Danbury, had veered off the right hand side of the highway.

After encountering a grassy area near the Exit 5 off-ramp, the vehicle went airborne, traveling over the guardrail and colliding into an embankment.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

This accident remains under investigation and any witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Dogali of Troop A at 203-267-2200.

