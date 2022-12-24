Warming centers open as Connecticut plunges into below freezing temperatures

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Thousands of residents are still without power after a storm and cold snap struck Connecticut.

Friday night, several towns opened warming centers for residents.

More warming centers opened Saturday as Connecticut continues to plunge into below freezing temperatures.

Here is a list of warming centers around Connecticut:

Colchester

The warming center is at the Colchester Fire Department on 52 Old Hartford Road. The center has electronic charging stations and will be open all day Saturday.

Hartford

A temporary warming center has been set up at the Arroyo Recreation Center on 30 Poke Park Drive in Hartford. The warming center will be open from 8-5 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

Waterford

A warming center is open at the Community Center on 24 Rope Ferry Road. There is a charging center in the for phones, laptops, and tablets.

Anyone in need of a shelter can call 211 or visit their website HERE.

