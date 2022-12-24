Warming centers open as CT experiences flash freeze

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Temperatures tonight are below freezing.

The temps feel like they are in the single digits and are only expected to keep dropping.

That is why several areas have opened up warming shelters through the weekend.

The warming shelter on Washington Street in Hartford was at capacity less than 2 hours after it opened.

The city is doing whatever they can to house people as the weather is hitting hard.

“Anyone that comes to our door, we will find a location for them,” said Kelly Gonzalez, Director of Specialty Services.

Kelly Gonzalez is used to seeing the same people come and go when temperatures get well below-freezing.

“Unfortunately it’s normal to some of these folks, that’s just how they live their life and we’re just doing what we can to provide them with basic human needs,” said Kelly.

Kelly runs the warming center on Washington Street.

To her, the job is personal. She wants to make sure everybody is cared about by providing groceries and other necessities while they seek shelter.

“Underwear, socks are pretty popular and we offer showers and a hot dinner and microwaveable food for breakfast,” Kelly added.

Her location is just one of several opening their door to the homeless population as temperatures in the northeast begun to drop significantly.

The Arroyo Rec Center in Hartford will be open for daytime hours, the Ridgefield fire department has opened up for warming and charging, and the Naugatuck police department says once utility crews get power back after weather knocked it out, they too could open up.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez says her main focus is making sure everybody has a bed.

“Unfortunately homeless numbers are increasing by the minute,” Kelly said.

Gonzalez says they don’t turn anybody away. If their location is full, they will still find a place for everybody who needs one.

Anyone in need of shelter can call 211 or visit their website HERE.

Warming centers open up as CT experiences a flash freeze. (City of Hartford)

