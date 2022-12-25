Contests
Old Saybrook police concerned for man’s well-being after accident

Old Saybrook police (file).
Old Saybrook police (file).(WFSB)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are concerned for a man’s well-being after finding his unoccupied car crashed into a group of trees.

Old Saybrook police say they responded to calls for a single vehicle accident on Essex Rd. shortly after 3 P.M.

Officers arrived to find the car empty, with no signs of the operator.

Missing man Robert Lagno.
Missing man Robert Lagno.(Old Saybrook police department)

The car is believed to have been operated by Robert Lagno, 64-years-old of Old Saybrook.

Lagno does not have his cell phone with him, and friends and relatives say they have not heard from him.

Police are concerned for his well being considering the cold temperatures impacting Connecticut.

Anyone having information in regards to the whereabouts of Lagno are encouraged to contact the Old Saybrook police department at 860-395-3142.

