Road closed in West Hartford for serious crash investigation

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A road in West Hartford is closed due to a serious motor vehicle accident.

The accident occurred on Simsbury Road Sunday morning.

The road is shut down from Mohegan Drive to Bloomfield Avenue for an accident investigation.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.

