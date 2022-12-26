Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

An update of the holiday traffic

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The holidays are a great time of year to see family and friends, but the traffic is not so much fun to go through.

CSP provided information on the latest Christmas holiday statistics.

The statistics include all traffic from Friday Dec. 23 at 12 a.m. to Dec. 26 at 8 a.m.

Calls for service: 3,638

Motorist Assists: 230

Speeding Citations: 75

DUE Arrests: 13

Motor Vehicle Accidents: 198

There was one reported serious crash and two fatal incidences.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.
Firefighter dies after battling early morning fire in North Haven
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Another Cold Day But A Warming Trend On The Way! Tracking Possible Rain For New Years Weekend...
Two adults and one child were in the car that landed in the woods around 30 feet from the road.
Two adults and one child injured in Haddam Christmas day crash
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
I-84 closed in Middlebury due to tractor-trailer rollover