An update of the holiday traffic
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The holidays are a great time of year to see family and friends, but the traffic is not so much fun to go through.
CSP provided information on the latest Christmas holiday statistics.
The statistics include all traffic from Friday Dec. 23 at 12 a.m. to Dec. 26 at 8 a.m.
Calls for service: 3,638
Motorist Assists: 230
Speeding Citations: 75
DUE Arrests: 13
Motor Vehicle Accidents: 198
There was one reported serious crash and two fatal incidences.
