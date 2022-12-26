An update of the holiday traffic

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The holidays are a great time of year to see family and friends, but the traffic is not so much fun to go through.

CSP provided information on the latest Christmas holiday statistics.

The statistics include all traffic from Friday Dec. 23 at 12 a.m. to Dec. 26 at 8 a.m.

Calls for service: 3,638

Motorist Assists: 230

Speeding Citations: 75

DUE Arrests: 13

Motor Vehicle Accidents: 198

There was one reported serious crash and two fatal incidences.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.