Doctors on high alert for flu following holiday weekend gatherings

(WFSB) - ‘Tis the season for sniffles, sneezes and chest colds.

A weekend of holiday gatherings has local healthcare professionals on high alert, for cases of the flu, RSV and COVID.

“Definitely there’s going to be an uptick in cases, we’re hoping it’s not going to be a volcano that’s erupting but definitely going to be an uptick in cases.

Doctor Paul Anthony, an infectious diseases specialist at Hartford Healthcare, says now is the time to pay attention to your health.

“Over the next week, if you feel sick, stay home, don’t contaminate others,” says Doctor Anthony.

Holiday gatherings increased the likelihood of giving or receiving one of the top three respiratory illnesses, RSV, the flu or COVID, currently hitting the country hard right now.

COVID is contagious two days before you ever show symptoms.

“Get tested, not only for your family and friends but also for yourself,” says Doctor Anthony. “For both the flu and covid, if you get tested early, there are medications that can help change the dynamic of the disease, where it’s not as severe as it could normally be.”

And with New Year’s parties still on the way,

“If you don’t feel well, maybe it’s not the best time to visit your family and friends, so you don’t share stuff with them,” says Doctor Anthony.

Doctor Anthony says the three illnesses share many of the same symptoms: “the usual stuff: fever, coughing, headaches. Those could be signs of any of those guys.”

But don’t rule any other symptoms out either, even if it just feels like holiday burnout.

“If you’re having allergies at this time of the year, it probably could be one of those guys too. Because some people I know personally have had covid recently. All they had was nasal congestion,” says Doctor Anthony. “You can feel a little more tired than usual. Maybe it’s because you partied too much, maybe it’s because you picked up one of those viruses.”

RSV is especially dangerous in children. If they have difficulty breathing, head to the emergency room immediately.

Doctor Anthony says the best prevention if you do go out? Putting on the mask.

“When I’m at the supermarket or if you go to the mall or any of the big department stores right now, we strongly advise as much as you can, wear the mask not only for yourself but for others,” says Doctor Anthony.

