Early morning fire damages home in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials are investigating an early morning fire in North Haven.

A fire broke out before dawn at 27 Quinnipiac Ave, and crews are on scene investigating the cause.

There is no word on injuries from officials at this time.

The building affected was a three-story residential home.

