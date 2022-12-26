Contests
Early morning fire damages home in North Haven

North Haven officials investigate overnight structure fire
By Jay Kenney
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials are investigating an early morning fire in North Haven.

A fire broke out before dawn at 27 Quinnipiac Ave, and crews are on scene investigating the cause.

There is no word on injuries from officials at this time.

The building affected was a three-story residential home.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

