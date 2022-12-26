I-84 closed in Middlebury due to tractor-trailer rollover

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A tractor-trailer rollover closed portions of I-84 in Middlebury on Monday morning.

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. between exits 16 and 17.

There are no injuries according to Connecticut state police.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

