Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

I-84 closed in Middlebury due to tractor-trailer rollover

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A tractor-trailer rollover closed portions of I-84 in Middlebury on Monday morning.

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. between exits 16 and 17.

There are no injuries according to Connecticut state police.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.
Firefighter dies after battling early morning fire in North Haven
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Another Cold Day But A Warming Trend On The Way! Tracking Possible Rain For New Years Weekend...
Two adults and one child were in the car that landed in the woods around 30 feet from the road.
Two adults and one child injured in Haddam Christmas day crash
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
An update of the holiday traffic