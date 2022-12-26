January dedicated as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Contrary to belief the leading cause of death among fire fighters is not heart disease, it is occupational cancer.

The International Association of Fire Fighters and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network partnered to provide resources and targeted education that will help reduce the impact of cancer on fire fighters.

Over the month, there will be safety stand downs, podcasts, survivor stories, training briefs, etc.

“Cancer is the leading cause of death among fire fighters, accounting for more than 74% of the line-of-duty deaths added to the IAFF Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial Wall of Honor each year,” says IAFF General President Edward Kelly. “We must educate ourselves and do everything we can to extinguish cancer from the fire service. Together, the IAFF and FCSN are dedicated to doing whatever it takes to keep fire fighters healthy on and off the job.”

These materials will focus on the center of the cancer problem to ascertain the best leadership tactics to help departments reduce their risk.

“As we continue to learn more about the link between firefighting and cancer, it is more important than ever that we take steps to minimize the risk fire fighters face every single day,” says FCSN CEO Bryan Frieders. “The science around fire fighter exposures is constantly changing but with continued research we learn more and more and are better equipped to introduce prevention practices to reduce our risk of developing occupational cancer.”

