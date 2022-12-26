Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Police: State trooper involved in motor vehicle accident in Clinton, injuries reported

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say they responded to Library Lane in Clinton for a report of a motor vehicle collision.

A state trooper that was on-duty in the area of Library Lane was involved in the accident.

Injuries were reported but the extent of those injuries are unknown.

The trooper and the other driver were transported to an area hospital.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

West Hartford Accident
Task force created after deadly Christmas morning crash in West Hartford
Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: Cold again tonight! Dry And Turning Milder In The Week Ahead. Shower Possibilities by New Year’s Weekend.
Phil Urban.
2 NJ teens charged with murder of Post University basketball player
Eversource ramps up preparations ahead of this week’s storm
Just over 2,000 without power as Eversource crews work around the clock to restore power