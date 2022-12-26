Police: State trooper involved in motor vehicle accident in Clinton, injuries reported
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLINTON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say they responded to Library Lane in Clinton for a report of a motor vehicle collision.
A state trooper that was on-duty in the area of Library Lane was involved in the accident.
Injuries were reported but the extent of those injuries are unknown.
The trooper and the other driver were transported to an area hospital.
