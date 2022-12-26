Contests
Two adults and one child injured in Haddam Christmas day crash

Two adults and one child were in the car that landed in the woods around 30 feet from the road.
By Kristina Russo
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HADDAM, CT. (WFSB) - Haddam Volunteer Fire Company reported a motor vehicle crash that went off the road.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Sunday morning.

When the crew arrived, they noted that the car landed in the woods 30 feet from the road.

The driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and were able to self-extricate.

The child was placed in a bystander’s vehicle during the incident.

Crews immediately began clearing a path to the vehicle using chainsaws.

Both patients were evaluated on scene and taken out of the woods in rescue baskets.

Haddam Volunteer Fire Company’s Chief Sam Baber said, “It’s extremely tragic that this family is spending their Christmas holiday in the hospital, but fortunately, no one sustained any life-threatening injuries.”

All three occupants were transported to Hartford hospital.

