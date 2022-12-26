Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Mt. Southington for the holidays

Skiing for the holidays at Mt. Southington
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - It’s the day after Christmas and kids are out of school this week which means mountains are packed with skiers and snowboarders.

It’s a busy day at Mt. Southington.

The colder weather has helped the ski conditions.

Ten trails are now open, and all 7 lifts are running.

By the end of the week, they’re expected to be 100% open with all 14 trails open.

“The cold weather over the last 72 hours really helped I put some new snow down. Conditions are fantastic right now. Everybody is having fun,” said Jay Dougherty, General Manager of Mt. Southington.

Mt. Southington’s hours are 8:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. until January 2.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Doctors on high alert for flu cases after holiday weekend
Doctors on high alert for flu following holiday weekend gatherings
North Haven firefighter dies after battling fire
VIDEO: North Haven firefighter dies after battling fire
Meet Officer Josh Tefft and K9 Scout with the CT Environmental Conservation Police!
VIDEO: K9 team with CT Environmental Conservation police
Doctors on high alert for flu cases after holiday weekend
VIDEO: Doctors on high alert for flu cases after holiday weekend