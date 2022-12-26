Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Mt. Southington for the holidays

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - It’s the day after Christmas and kids are out of school this week which means mountains are packed with skiers and snowboarders.

It’s a busy day at Mt. Southington.

The colder weather has helped the ski conditions.

Ten trails are now open, and all 7 lifts are running.

By the end of the week, they’re expected to be 100% open with all 14 trails open.

“The cold weather over the last 72 hours really helped I put some new snow down. Conditions are fantastic right now. Everybody is having fun,” said Jay Dougherty, General Manager of Mt. Southington.

Mt. Southington’s hours are 8:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. until January 2.

