Ten turtles, four goldfish rescued from fire in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3:42 p.m. the Glastonbury Fire Department received a call for smoke coming from a residence at 145 Lancaster Road.

Shortly after a working fire was declared.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control, according to fire Chief Michael Thurz.

Multiple crews from surrounding towns provided mutual aid.

There was no one home at the time of the fire but fire personnel did rescue ten turtles and four goldfish from the residence.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Glastonbury Fire Marshal’s Office.

Fire personnel retrieved ten turtles and four gold fish from the dwelling. Photo credit: Eric Johnson (Eric Johnson)

