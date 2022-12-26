Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Ten turtles, four goldfish rescued from fire in Glastonbury

Fire personnel retrieved ten turtles and four gold fish from the dwelling. Photo Credit: Eric...
Fire personnel retrieved ten turtles and four gold fish from the dwelling. Photo Credit: Eric Johnson(Eric Johnson)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3:42 p.m. the Glastonbury Fire Department received a call for smoke coming from a residence at 145 Lancaster Road.

Shortly after a working fire was declared.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control, according to fire Chief Michael Thurz.

Multiple crews from surrounding towns provided mutual aid.

There was no one home at the time of the fire but fire personnel did rescue ten turtles and four goldfish from the residence.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Glastonbury Fire Marshal’s Office.

Fire personnel retrieved ten turtles and four gold fish from the dwelling. Photo credit: Eric...
Fire personnel retrieved ten turtles and four gold fish from the dwelling. Photo credit: Eric Johnson(Eric Johnson)

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
Police: State trooper involved in motor vehicle accident in Clinton, injuries reported
West Hartford Accident
Task force created after deadly Christmas morning crash in West Hartford
Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: Cold again tonight! Dry And Turning Milder In The Week Ahead. Shower Possibilities by New Year’s Weekend.
Phil Urban.
2 NJ teens charged with murder of Post University basketball player