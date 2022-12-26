Volunteers deliver meals to those in need Christmas morning

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Volunteers donated their time to give back to the community this Christmas morning.

The Salvation Army had over 100 volunteers come out and hand deliver meals to towns all over.

Volunteers not only delivered 950 meals but also delivered hope and inspiration to shut in seniors, one of the most vulnerable populations.

“In these later years in life, to know that they’re so cared for, that they’re not forgotten, that they’re remembered and that somebody has taken the time out of their day, a total stranger, to go and visit them and just bring them some holiday cheer,” said Major Migdalia Lavenbein, Greater Hartford area Services Coordinator, Salvation Army.

Deliveries in Hartford, West Hartford, Bloomfield, Newington and other towns reminded people they’re remembered on Christmas day.

“There are a lot of people that don’t have a lovely pot of beef stew to go home to like I do this afternoon, and it’s very important to get the meals to them, to even spend a couple of seconds socializing,” said Susan Wiley, volunteer, Salvation Army.

Susan says seeing the smiling faces means everything to her.

“It’s very important all year round, but I think especially this time of year to help people. I do get a sense of fulfillment from it. Even standing in the cold and I can’t feel anything from the knees down, my heart is warm. Let’s put it that way,” said Susan.

If you weren’t able to make it out today, the Salvation Army is always accepting volunteers and donations.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.