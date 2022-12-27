Contests
91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe outside on Christmas, officials say

Marvin Henley, 91, died due to cold environmental exposure, the coroner said.
Marvin Henley, 91, died due to cold environmental exposure, the coroner said.
By Freeman Stoddard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 91-year-old man from South Carolina died on Christmas after he went outside to fix a broken water pipe, officials said.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the man, Marvin Henley, went outside at around 10 p.m. Sunday to repair a broken water pipe. Henley reportedly went inside to change some of his wet clothes, but then went back outside to work further on the pipe.

Sadly, Henley never returned to the house and was reported missing. Deputies confirmed that his body was found Monday afternoon not far from his home.

His death was ruled accidental due to cold environmental exposure.

