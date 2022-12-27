Bristol police: 2 charged in 4-year-old girl’s death

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Two people are facing charges in connection to the death of a 4-year-old girl earlier this year, police said.

Bristol police said the child died in June 2022.

Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus, 31, and Ashley Hernandez-DeJesus, 28, both of New Britain, were arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday.

Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus was charged with manslaughter first-degree, unlawful restraint first-degree, intentional cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a minor, conspiracy to commit risk of injury to a minor, and false statement.

Ashley Hernandez-DeJesus was charged with manslaughter first-degree, unlawful restraint first-degree, intentional cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a minor, and conspiracy to commit risk of injury to a minor.

Authorities did not specify the relation between the girl and the suspects.

Bristol police did not identify the girl.

Both suspects are set to appear in court on Wednesday.

This story is breaking. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.