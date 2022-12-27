Former Disney Channel star arrested in alleged domestic violence incident, police say

Contests
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LIMA, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A former Disney Channel star is facing charges in Ohio after a reported case of domestic violence.

Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s “That’s So Raven,” is facing an aggravated menacing charge after police took him into custody on Thursday.

He pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Police told the Los Angeles Times they were called out to a Lima home and witnessed a “fierce verbal argument.”

Brown is being held on a $25,000 bond in Lima.

