Holiday travel woes continue as thousands of flights are canceled across the country

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - The winter storm canceled flights all over the country and things have been especially bad for Southwest passengers trying to travel during the holiday.

Southwest canceled about 2/3 of its flights, about 2,500 nationwide.

Some of those canceled flights were out of Bradley International Airport.

It’s been very frustrating for passengers who couldn’t get to their holiday destinations.

“We’re literally so exhausted today because of the adrenaline rush,” said Frank Contenta of Massachusetts.

The Contentas were supposed to spend this week in Sarasota, Florida.

“My parents lost a large percentage of their home in the hurricane so we were going down to repair the house,” said Liz Contenta.

They flew out of Bradley on Christmas night. They had a layover in Baltimore but never made it to Florida.

Instead, they had five flights canceled on them.

“People at the airport were so upset. It was total chaos. I mean people were getting in fights,” Frank said. “You could not get through the toll-free number. And I talked to many people about this. They’re on hold for hours. People are waiting three hours for the line to disconnect.”

Southwest has come under fire amid the cancelation chaos.

Nearly 3,000 flights were canceled nationwide on Monday and an additional 2,500 today.

The company blamed the recent winter storm for getting flight crews out of place.

“It’s frustrating for the pilots, the flight attendants and especially our passengers. We entirely apologize for Southwest and our hearts go out to all of our passengers going through this,” said Captain Michael Santoro, VP of the Southwest Airlines Pilot Association.

The Contentas ultimately gave up on trying to get to Florida, and instead they got a car rental and drove from Baltimore back to Bradley to pick up their car.

“We waited almost two hours in the rental car line. We were lucky to get it. We were so happy,” Liz said.

Laura and her husband Greg ended up taking the train from Baltimore to make it to their destination in Massachusetts.

Their luggage didn’t make it to Bradley.

“They have no Christmas gifts but we bought a couple at the dollar store and we’re just going to repackage some socks and gloves,” said Laura Stratton of San Antonio, Texas.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is set to investigate the massive cancellations.

