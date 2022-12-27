Man charged after breaking into several businesses in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Thomaston man is facing charges after he broke into several Southington businesses Sunday night, according to police.

Authorities said officers responded to alarms at Wine Works on West Street and Silver City Vapors on Queen Street Sunday night.

Both businesses were broken into, and video showed a male suspect wearing all black clothing at both locations, said police.

Around 11:30 p.m., an officer saw the suspect at a strip mall on the Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike. He was trying to get into several businesses, said police.

The suspect, identified as Scott Rhault, 43, of Thomaston, tried to flee from officers before being taken into custody.

Police said Rhault had burglary tools and items that connected him to the burglaries that night.

Rhault was charged with two counts of burglary third-degree, two counts of criminal mischief second-degree, three counts of possession of burglary tools, two counts of criminal trespass second-degree, and six counts of criminal attempt to commit burglary third-degree.

Wine Works, Silver City Vapors, and Smokers Dream World on Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike were burglarized, said police.

Rhault was held on a $50,000 bond and is due in court on Thursday.

