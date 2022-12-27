The new year is a prime time to prioritize your financial health

InvestigateTV - The beginning of a new year is a great time to prioritize your financial health and these top three essentials are a great start.

Number one: Save money for your retirement. Ideally you created a retirement account with your first paycheck. If you didn’t, now is the perfect time to start.

Financial firms like Fidelity suggest you save 15% of your pre-tax income, but anything is better than nothing.

If your work offers a 401K, use it, especially if there is an employer match.

Don’t be tempted to borrow against your retirement funds. Experts from NerdWallet said cashing out or borrowing against your retirement accounts should only be used as a last resort.

Number two: Save for a rainy day. You can’t predict the next emergency, but you can have money on hand - $500 dollars is a great goal if you don’t have an emergency savings account.

Number three: Keep a credit card empty. This will allow you to have credit available to use in the case of an emergency.

MyMoney.gov has free planning resources available to help you make your own personalized financial plan.

