Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

One man dead, another injured in Walnut Street Shooting

Walnut Street Shooting
Walnut Street Shooting(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A man sustained fatal gunshot wounds following a double shooting in Waterbury Monday night.

Police responded to 264 Walnut Street shortly after 8:38 p.m. on reports of a shots fired incident.

Officers found two men had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital for treatment and evaluation of injuries.

Walnut Street between Wood and Ives Streets are closed due to an active police investigation.

Anyone with tips or information is asked to call Waterbury Police.

Walnut Street Shooting
Walnut Street Shooting(WFSB)

This is a breaking news story. For the latest updates refresh the app.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Task force created after deadly Christmas morning crash in West Hartford
Mom, son died in Christmas morning crash in West Hartford
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said temperatures will rise as the week goes on.
Technical Discussion: Big Warming Trend On The Way! Tracking Possible Rain For New Year’s Weekend...
Two charged with sex trafficking minors
Two charged with sex trafficking minors in Norwalk
Skiing for the holidays at Mt. Southington
Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Mt. Southington for the holidays