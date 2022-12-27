One man dead, another injured in Walnut Street Shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A man sustained fatal gunshot wounds following a double shooting in Waterbury Monday night.

Police responded to 264 Walnut Street shortly after 8:38 p.m. on reports of a shots fired incident.

Officers found two men had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital for treatment and evaluation of injuries.

Walnut Street between Wood and Ives Streets are closed due to an active police investigation.

Anyone with tips or information is asked to call Waterbury Police.

Walnut Street Shooting (WFSB)

