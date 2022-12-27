Contests
Remembering Matthias Wirtz: Fallen firefighter that served his community for 22 years

Support continues for fallen North Haven firefighter
By Dylan Fearon
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Support for the North Haven Fire Department and Matthias Wirtz’s family continues to pour in.

Wirtz died yesterday on the job as crews put out a house fire on Quinnipiac Avenue.

He was only 46 years old at the time of the incident.

There was a procession Tuesday morning that left Yale New Haven Hospital around 7 a.m.

The Channel 3 crew on scene witnessed a long line of fire trucks and ambulances leave just before the procession, presumably to go to the hospital.

The precession escorted Wirtz’s body and left for the medical examiner’s office in Farmington.

Flags have been at half-staff in Connecticut since yesterday afternoon, and the support for Wirtz’s family has been strong.

Wirtz worked for the North Haven fire department for 22 years.

From what people have told us he was a very hard worker.

There will be more information about this story on Channel 3.

