Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Shoppers flood Conn. Malls after Christmas weekend

Post-holiday shopping in West Hartford
By Marc Robbins
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:36 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

West Hartford, Conn. (WFSB) - The day after Christmas is a big day for Connecticut residents to hit the malls.

For many, post-Christmas shopping is a tradition. Shopping after the holiday an provide some of the best bargains of the season.

This was certainly the case for shoppers at the WestFarms Mall.

Christmas was on a Sunday this year, meaning many malls and businesses recognized the holiday on Monday. Even though the mall closed early, that did not stop shoppers from shopping, or returning some items they got for Christmas.

Some shoppers say if you have the right return strategy, a post-holiday sale or two can help you maximize the initial gift.

“I have some returns to make because I heard there were great deals today. I might blow all the money I got but it’ll be worth it,” says Avery from Farmington.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Walnut Street Shooting
One man dead, another injured in Walnut Street Shooting
Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: Big Warming Trend On The Way! Tracking Possible Rain For New Year’s Weekend...
Task force created after deadly Christmas morning crash in West Hartford
Mom, son died in Christmas morning crash in West Hartford
Waterbury Fatal Shooting
One man dead, another injured in Walnut Street Shooting