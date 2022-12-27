Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Two charged with sex trafficking minors in Norwalk

Two charged with sex trafficking minors
Two charged with sex trafficking minors(WFSB)
By WFSB Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - A man and woman from Fairfield County were charged with sex trafficking minors following a multi-agency investigation.

An investigation was launched after the Department of Children and Families (DCF) received an anonymous tip last year saying children were being trafficked in Norwalk.

Detective David Patrick along with Norwalk’s Special Victims Unit identified multiple victims and two suspects after a lengthy investigation.

On Monday, the Special Victims Unit arrested 36-year-old Teresa Martinez in Bridgeport and 60-year-old Eugene Luini in Fairfield.

Teresa Martinez from Bridgeport was charged with commercial sex abuse of a minor, trafficking in persons and risk of injury to a minor.

Eugene Luini from Stamford was charged with commercial sex abuse of a minor and risk of injury to a minor.

Both are being held on $1.5 million bond

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Skiing for the holidays at Mt. Southington
Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Mt. Southington for the holidays
Doctors on high alert for flu cases after holiday weekend
Doctors on high alert for flu following holiday weekend gatherings
Meet Officer Josh Tefft and K9 Scout with the CT Environmental Conservation Police!
VIDEO: K9 team with CT Environmental Conservation police
North Haven firefighter dies after battling fire
VIDEO: North Haven firefighter dies after battling fire