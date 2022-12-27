Two charged with sex trafficking minors in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - A man and woman from Fairfield County were charged with sex trafficking minors following a multi-agency investigation.

An investigation was launched after the Department of Children and Families (DCF) received an anonymous tip last year saying children were being trafficked in Norwalk.

Detective David Patrick along with Norwalk’s Special Victims Unit identified multiple victims and two suspects after a lengthy investigation.

On Monday, the Special Victims Unit arrested 36-year-old Teresa Martinez in Bridgeport and 60-year-old Eugene Luini in Fairfield.

Teresa Martinez from Bridgeport was charged with commercial sex abuse of a minor, trafficking in persons and risk of injury to a minor.

Eugene Luini from Stamford was charged with commercial sex abuse of a minor and risk of injury to a minor.

Both are being held on $1.5 million bond

