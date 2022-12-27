U.S. DOT investigates Southwest post-holiday cancellations

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - Southwest Airlines cancelled thousands of flights after the holiday weekend, impacting travelers across the country. Some of those cancellations included select Southwest flights in Connecticut.

Nationwide, 2,850 Southwest flights were cancelled Monday. That accounts for 70% of the airline flights across the country.

These cancellations impacted Connecticut travelers who were looking to fly home after the holiday weekend.

Southwest customers are being told it will be days before they can rebook their flight.

“They don’t have anything until Friday available,” says Taylor Word from Denver. “We just got in the car and drove [to Bradley] because we can’t get anyone on the phone,” says Denver.

Southwest tweeted Monday morning say they are experiencing high call volumes resulting in an average of two hour hold times.

Due to the amount of cancellations Southwest had, the U.S. Department of Transportation is examining whether Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.

“The U.S. DOT is concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays and reports of lack of prompt customer service,” the department writes on Twitter.

