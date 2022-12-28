Deadly house fire under investigation in Stonington

STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) – One person is dead and two people are hurt after a house fire in Stonington.

The fire broke out at a home on Moss Street Wednesday.

Officials did not identify the person who died.

Fire officials said two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

Pets made it out of the home safely, fire officials said.

This story is breaking. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

