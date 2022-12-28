Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Dump truck rollover impacts traffic on Route 9 north in Berlin

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – A dump truck rollover has shut down the right lane on Route 9 northbound in Berlin, according to state police.

Authorities said it happened in the area of Exit 24.

Minor injuries are reported, police said.

DEEP is on the way for a fuel spill, said police.

State police said the right lane is expected to be closed for several hours. They are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

Follow traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A traffic alert has been issued.
I-691 west in Southington reopens after serious crash
More than 3 miles of congestion was reported on I-95 south in Milford because of an overturned...
I-95 south in Milford is congested due to a crash
Wet conditions - WFSB
Wet road conditions reported across the state
Route 72 Eastbound is closed at Route 372 due to a crash at approximately 9 a.m.
Route 72 east in Plainville reopens following 3-vehicle crash