Dump truck rollover impacts traffic on Route 9 north in Berlin

BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – A dump truck rollover has shut down the right lane on Route 9 northbound in Berlin, according to state police.

Authorities said it happened in the area of Exit 24.

Minor injuries are reported, police said.

DEEP is on the way for a fuel spill, said police.

State police said the right lane is expected to be closed for several hours. They are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

