Families from across CT enjoy Hartford’s Winterfest

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Downtown Hartford’s Winterfest is in full swing, inviting families from all over Connecticut to enjoy the capital city.

It’s the last few days of 2022, and it’s hard to pull yourself out of the rut before New Year’s resolutions and celebrations take root.

“Many of us are cooped up because it’s cold or things are a little expensive,” said Jackie Mandyck, Director for The iQuilt Partnership.

The last few days of the year are also the perfect time to experience something ordinary, transformed.

Bushnell Park is setting the stage for Hartford Winterfest’s ice-skating rink.

“It gives them a way to get exposed to it and try it and it gives people something to do that’s a lot of fun and it’s good fun,” Jackie said.

The best part is that skating and all the rentals are free.

“Well I think it’s critical because then it’s open with access to all I think everybody can come and enjoy Bushnell Park,” said Jackie.

For the New Year’s holiday there are extended hours at the rink, but that’s not the only thing to enjoy.

“The carousel is winterized, so it’s heated,” said Mary Zeman with the Bushnell Park Foundation.

Mary said those celebrating First Night in the city will be able to ride the carousel for free if they show their First Night button.

Otherwise the rides are $2, a small sum to pay to shake the winter blues and start 2023 on a new foot, wearing a skate or dangling off a wooden horse.

“We’re just trying to get people to not only come to first night but to remind them that downtown, there’s events at the park is cultural institutions in downtown and there’s the restaurants of course to support,” Mary said.

