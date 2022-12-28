Fatal pedestrian accidents spike in 2022

Conn. (WFSB) - 2022 was one of the deadliest years for pedestrians in Connecticut.

The there are several causes behind pedestrian accidents including speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving.

All of these causes are within the driver’s control, but there are other factors that are leading to these accidents.

According to a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation (DOT) vehicles are getting bigger and faster over the years.

If a newer, bigger vehicle strikes a pedestrian, that can lead to deadly results.

Drivers often share the blame with pedestrians who may be distracted or are walking outside of safety zones.

In addition the majority of pedestrian deaths happen between 6 pm and 9 pm when it is typically dark outside.

“When it comes to those crashes happening, it’s in those twilight or dusk hours that it makes it harder to see people who are out,” says DOT spokesperson Josh Morgan.

The Connecticut department of Transportation has begun implementing new plans at the start of the new year to help reduce fatalities.

These plans include adding additional signage to crosswalks to make it easier for drivers to see at crosswalks.

