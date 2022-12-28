The flight cancellations aren’t over yet

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - If you’re planning on flying out of Bradley airport this morning, you could face more snags.

Widespread flight cancelations are continuing throughout the country.

The ongoing saga of traveling home from the holidays is affecting Bradley International airport.

19 southwest flights are canceled already about 90% of all their flights scheduled for the day.

Four flights have been delayed this morning.

It’s frustrating to deal with getting home without breaking the bank.

The better business bureau says there’s no federal law requiring an airline compensate a passenger for a delayed flight.

But passengers are entitled to a full refund for a canceled trip including a refund of baggage fees.

Airlines may try to offer a voucher instead and the BBB recommends people ask about blackout dates and expirations before accepting a voucher.

Another option is to ask for a full refund instead.

The BBB also recommends keeping receipts for everything including meals and hotel rooms you may have had to pay for while waiting for the next flight.

Many southwest passengers are expecting to wait until the new year to reach their destination having received no indication of when they will get re-booked.

The CEO of Southwest is doing damage control by blaming the storm and outdated scheduling infrastructure.

The department of transportation is looking into whether to fine the company if it can’t meet its legal obligations to customers.

The CEO of Southwest Bob Jordan said, “clearly we need to double down on our already existing plans to upgrade systems for these extreme circumstances.”

Pete Buttigieg the transportation secretary said, from what i can tell, southwest is unable to locate even where their own crews are, let alone their own passengers, let alone baggage.”

Across the country, 2,600 southwest flights have been cancelled with Chicago, Denver, and Vegas seeing the most grounded trips.

