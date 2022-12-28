Contests
Hartford police warn of heavy traffic ahead of UConn’s matchup with Villanova

By Evan Sobol
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Heavy traffic is expected in Hartford Wednesday night for the UConn men’s basketball game against Villanova.

Police said the XL Center is sold out and over 14,000 fans are expected to attend the game.

Heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic is expected downtown, Hartford police said.

Police are asking fans to plan ahead and arrive early.

A pre-game prep rally will be held on Pratt Street starting at 4 p.m.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

The Huskies are currently ranked #2 in the nation and are 13-0 on the season.

