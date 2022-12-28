Contests
Hartford’s Downtown Library closed temporarily due to water damage

Damage to Hartford's Downtown Library.
Damage to Hartford's Downtown Library.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford’s Downtown Library is temporarily closed after a pipe burst and caused water damage over the weekend.

Library officials said the damage was found at 500 Main Street on December 24.

The library was closed on Christmas Eve and nobody was hurt, officials said.

Russell Blair with the Hartford Public Library said there is no estimate on how long the Downtown Library will be closed for.

Many areas of the library are expected to be closed for several months, Blair said. It is possible the library can be reopened in parts.

“All programs, classes and events at the Downtown Library are currently postponed until further notice,” said Blair.

The annual Kwanzaa celebration will be moved to the Albany Library at 1250 Albany Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

As a result of the damage, First Night Hartford will no longer have activities at the Downtown Library.

Library officials said collections were mostly unharmed, although computer equipment and furniture were damaged.

“While this situation is serious, we are thankful the damage is not more extensive,” said Hartford Public Library President and CEO Bridget E. Quinn. “The Hartford Fire Department was incredible in their response, as well as library staff who assisted.”

For more information and a list of Hartford Public Library’s other locations, click here.

