Man arrested for bar fight in Milford

MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Officers said that a man was arrested for breaching the peace at MyBar.

The incident occurred on Dec. 27 at 12 Broad Street.

The victim stated that Justin Lavorgna, 34, from Shelton became hostile when he was told to stop vaping at the bar.

Lavorgna attacked the victim and another man at the bar, punching both in the face.

He proceeded to make threats about “shooting up” the bar.

During the fight, another person took out a firearm out of the holster that Lavorgna was carrying and secured the weapon.

Lavorgna was taken into custody and placed under arrest.

He was charged with Threatening 1st Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, and Breach off Peace 2nd Degree.

Bond was set at $10,000 and is expected to appear in court on Jan. 24.

