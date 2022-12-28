Contests
Massachusetts man’s death in South Windsor Police department is being investigated

South Windsor police (file)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT. (WFSB) - The Office of Inspector General is investigating the death of Kevin Doherty of Boston Massachusetts.

Doherty, 55, died on Dec. 26 while in the custody of the South Windsor Police Department.

On Friday Dec. 23, police arrested Doherty on family violence charges.

He was held on a $250,000.00 bond for this incident.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 26, dispatch noticed Doherty in apparent distress in the South Windsor Police Department holding facility.

Dispatch alerted police who immediately responded and found him unresponsive.

CPR procedures were executed, and he was then transported to Manchester Hospital.

Doherty was pronounced dead around 1:29 p.m.

South Windsor Police Chief said, ““thoughts and prayers to the Doherty family.” He continued saying that, “his department is cooperating with the Office of Inspector General in its investigation.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause of death.

This is an active investigation.

