Postal Inspectors offer $50,000 reward after mail carriers robbed across Connecticut

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
By Evan Sobol
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WFSB) – The United States Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information after mail carriers were robbed across Connecticut.

Postal officials said the robberies happened over the last year in several cities:

  • West Haven on November 2, 2021
  • Hartford on March 3, 2022
  • Waterbury on September 30, 2022
  • Middletown on November 1, 2022
  • Greenwich on November 10, 2022
  • Stamford on December 7, 2022

Officials said letter carrier keys were stolen in each of the robberies.

Up to a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in the robberies, the Postal Inspectors said.

Up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects who stole the keys, said officials.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say “Law Enforcement”.

