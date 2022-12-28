Postal Inspectors offer $50,000 reward after mail carriers robbed across Connecticut

(WFSB) – The United States Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information after mail carriers were robbed across Connecticut.

Postal officials said the robberies happened over the last year in several cities:

West Haven on November 2, 2021

Hartford on March 3, 2022

Waterbury on September 30, 2022

Middletown on November 1, 2022

Greenwich on November 10, 2022

Stamford on December 7, 2022

Officials said letter carrier keys were stolen in each of the robberies.

Up to a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in the robberies, the Postal Inspectors said.

Up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects who stole the keys, said officials.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say “Law Enforcement”.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.